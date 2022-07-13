STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation’s District 10 will host its next Bicyclist Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting online from noon to 2 p.m. on July 20.
The committee will discuss a variety of topics, including how to obtain event encroachment permits, bicycling on mountain passes before allowing vehicle access, approving a change to the Charter concerning voting eligibility, an update on subcommittee development, and receiving comments from the public and BPAC membership.
To view an agenda, send a message to Charles Carroll at charles.carroll@dot.ca.gov.
For inquiries about the BPAC, send an email to d10bpac@dot.ca.gov. If you need Spanish language live interpretation services, email d10bpac@ dot.ca.gov or call 209-986-1262 by Friday, July 15.
To view the meeting, visit www.tinyurl.com/ JulyBPAC and use access code 2489 490 9805.
To join by telephone, call 408-418-9388 and use access code 2489 490 9805.
— Wes Bowers
