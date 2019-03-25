The Lodi High softball team laid a score on St. Mary’s on Monday that the Rams don’t see very often.
The Flames racked up 23 hits en route to a 21-2 victory over St. Mary’s at Lodi Softball Complex to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
“That just doesn’t happen to St. Mary’s, and it probably shouldn’t happen to any team, but the girls are hitting right now,” Lodi coach Michelle Souza said. “We have girls that can do their job well this year. It didn’t happen for us last week, for some reason, but we’re working as a team, trying to reach a goal.”
The win comes on the heels of a 10-5 loss to West on March 21, the Flames’ only blemish on their schedule.
Against the Rams, every member of the lineup save one notched hits, with Johnna Schroeder’s 4-for-4 day with two triples and five RBIs leading the way. Leadoff hitter Andrea Lira went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Shelby Katzakan was 2-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs, Marissa Fabian was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs, Ashlee Toy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Kayleigh Coberly was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Madison Faul was 2-for-2 with three runs, Haley Price was 2-for-2, Caitlin Ahlbach was 2-for-2 and Harlie Litton and Kalie Toy had singles each.
In the circle, Danielle Pfenning pitched three innings for the win, with two runs (one earned) on one hit with four strikeouts, and Ashlee Toy kept the Rams scoreless over the final two innings with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Souza said she felt right away that this team was special, even though many of the early practices were indoors.
“That’s a feeling you don’t get in a while because you’re trying to connect the dots,” Souza said. “But I felt it at tryouts, with the girls demeanors, the fun they’re having at practices. We called ourselves for a while an indoor softball team, because with the rain, we were practicing the gym. And everybody was there to work. And they’re still doing that.”
The Flames continue their journey through the TCAL today with a road game at Tracy (6-3, 3-0).