Still need a pumpkin? Here are a few local patches where you can find a good gourd and have some Halloween fun, too:
Fog Willow Farms
11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton
Find the perfect pumpkin, then climb the giant Hay Stack, head to the petting zoo to spend time with dozens of farm animals, sample fudge and candied apples at the Sugar Shed, hunt for gold at the Big Dig mining adventure, take a ride around the farm on the Flying Swine Barrel Train, and more. The farm is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $8 per person for those 2 years and older, and includes most of the farms’ attractions; additional fees apply for the Big Dig and weekend-only pony rides.
Keema’s PumpkinFarm
6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove
Enjoy a hay ride out to the pumpkin fields, then get lost in the corn maze or say hello to an assortment of friendly farm animals. On weekends, Keema’s hosts face painting for kids. Food trucks and music will be on-site for the “15 on the 15th” event to celebrate the farm’s 15th anniversary on Oct. 15, and Sweet Tooth Ice Cream is at the farm daily. The pumpkin farm is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dell’Osso Family Farm
501 Manthey Road, Lathrop
Dell’Osso Family Farm is known for its massive corn maze, haunted castle and pumpkin blasters. Other attractions include a Kids’ Zone with rides, mini golf, a carousel and, of course, a sprawling pumpkin patch. The food court serves up a variety of treats for those needing a break from blasting pumpkins. Entry to the farm is from noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends; attractions close at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $27.95, with some attractions like the carousel, pony rides and pumpkin blasters costing additional fees.
